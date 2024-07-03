McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 557.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $584.07. 313,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,597. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

