ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Trading Down 0.5%

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.16). 217,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 480,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.20 ($2.17).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MEGP
ME Group International Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,617.51). Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
About ME Group International
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.