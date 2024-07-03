ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Trading Down 0.5%

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.16). 217,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 480,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.20 ($2.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £628.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,284.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.52.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,617.51). Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

