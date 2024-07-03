Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TSE:MDP opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

