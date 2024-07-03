MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 364.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,573.20 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,621.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,607.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

