Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 445,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,870. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.