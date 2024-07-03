Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $197,000 Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Stock Up 1.8 %

PTLO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 757,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,975. The company has a market cap of $698.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Portillo's Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

