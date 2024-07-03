Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up about 2.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

STRL traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.53. 132,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.19.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.