Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. Cantaloupe makes up approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cantaloupe worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.1 %

Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 61,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $476.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.66. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

