Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,360. The company has a market capitalization of $827.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

