Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,205 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 378,478 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

