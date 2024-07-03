Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the third quarter valued at $6,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,143. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.