Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.5 %

VRRM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 352,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

