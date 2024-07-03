Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

