Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $8,502,988.20 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total value of $8,502,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,113,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16.

On Friday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92.

On Monday, June 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total value of $8,532,717.76.

On Friday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total value of $1,029,156.70.

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total value of $8,406,784.68.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.96. 6,005,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,245,967. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

