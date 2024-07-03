Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $129,560.34

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $31.34 million and approximately $129,560.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,956,445 coins and its circulating supply is 36,227,158 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,950,011 with 36,222,295 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.87550954 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $169,449.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

