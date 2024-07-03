M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.53

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $15.00. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 7,780 shares.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

