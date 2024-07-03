MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.07

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 85652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

