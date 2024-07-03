Mike Morgan Sells 7,985 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67).

Shares of CBG stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 461 ($5.83). The company had a trading volume of 428,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,520. The company has a market cap of £693.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.31).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

