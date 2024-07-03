Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIE opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

