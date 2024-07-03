Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIE opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
