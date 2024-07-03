Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Miller Industries worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. 35,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,348. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

