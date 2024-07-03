Minang Turakhia Sells 1,404 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

IRTC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 480,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,522,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

