MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.14 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $71.14 million and $3.92 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,980,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,778,849 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

