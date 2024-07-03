Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.60. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 75,640 shares trading hands.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

