Monument Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,293 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 2,239,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,963. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.