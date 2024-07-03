Monument Capital Management Has $13.79 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 170.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 3,174,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,931. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

