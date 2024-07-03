Monument Capital Management Has $2.85 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $948.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,521. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $953.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

