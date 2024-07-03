Monument Capital Management Purchases 1,853 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,202. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

