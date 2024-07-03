Monument Capital Management Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,529,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,153. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.04 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

