Monument Capital Management Raises Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $82,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in H&R Block by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 630,384 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 301,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,629. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.