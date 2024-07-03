Monument Capital Management Sells 121 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.73. 184,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.