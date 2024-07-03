Morgan Stanley Downgrades 3i Group (LON:III) to Equal Weight

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,192 ($40.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,246 ($41.06). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.61) to GBX 3,050 ($38.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

III traded down GBX 37 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,008 ($38.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,108,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,180 ($40.22). The stock has a market cap of £29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,962.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,675.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.72), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($845,527.21). In other news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,020 ($38.20) per share, with a total value of £23,254 ($29,413.10). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.72), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($845,527.21). Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

