Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.83. 32,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 39,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,596 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

