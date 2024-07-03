Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Down 35.4%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 35.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 12,542,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 12,798,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Morses Club Stock Down 35.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The firm has a market cap of £282,303.00, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

