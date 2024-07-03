MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $93.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.4 %

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

NYSE MSM opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.