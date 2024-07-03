MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.54

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $96.54, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38.
About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.