My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $167,796.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002429 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

