Nano Dimension Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 341% compared to the average daily volume of 712 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.70.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
