National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$160.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$169.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market cap of C$102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

