Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 26,119 shares.The stock last traded at $95.44 and had previously closed at $89.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

