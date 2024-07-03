NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $285.59 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and $285.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00008641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,604,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,241,449 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

