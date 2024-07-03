Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $220.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.44. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 41,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

