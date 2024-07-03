NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. NerdWallet makes up about 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRDS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NRDS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 222,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.