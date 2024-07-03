NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.02

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.02 and last traded at $130.86, with a volume of 1180030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetApp by 26.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 450,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

