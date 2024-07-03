New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 6.1%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.63. 1,527,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,576,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

