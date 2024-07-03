New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Citigroup

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,549,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,419,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

