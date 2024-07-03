Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.60

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Trading Up 1.2 %

LON NFG opened at GBX 780 ($9.87) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 542 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 938.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 903.99. The stock has a market cap of £779.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,568.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim Dyson purchased 76,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($928,466.68). Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

