NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.10. 5,486,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,658,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 148,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

