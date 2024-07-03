Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Down 23.2%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Nordex Trading Down 23.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

