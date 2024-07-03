Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Decreased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 58,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.70. 37,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,934. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.04.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

