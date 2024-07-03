NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Down 1.1%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.40 ($18.71) and last traded at €17.46 ($18.77). 10,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.66 ($18.99).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $556.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

